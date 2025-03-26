Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 337,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 330,113 shares.The stock last traded at $118.62 and had previously closed at $119.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 265,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

