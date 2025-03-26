RTC Group (LON:RTC) Posts Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 1.93%.
RTC Group Stock Performance
Shares of RTC stock traded down GBX 2.33 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.67 ($1.20). 26,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. RTC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17.
