RTC Group (LON:RTC) Posts Earnings Results

RTC Group (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.01 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RTC Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 1.93%.

RTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTC stock traded down GBX 2.33 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 92.67 ($1.20). 26,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.80. RTC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 75.50 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.17.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

