iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,319,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,693,843 shares.The stock last traded at $117.32 and had previously closed at $117.76.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.