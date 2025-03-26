Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Zadar Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 9.44.
Zadar Ventures Company Profile
Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
