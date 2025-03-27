Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $311.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.3347 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

