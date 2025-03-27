Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,737 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $49,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

