BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BWA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.26 on Monday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.