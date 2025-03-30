Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,083,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370,790 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,009,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,116,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,619,000 after purchasing an additional 160,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,431.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,408,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,153,000 after buying an additional 3,185,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,177,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,478,000 after buying an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $36.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

