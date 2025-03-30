Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.