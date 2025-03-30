1888 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

1888 Investments LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 71,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. SentinelOne accounts for about 36.8% of 1888 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,129,000 after buying an additional 921,572 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $7,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

