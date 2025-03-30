PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Increased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 56.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 31.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,864,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,546,000 after purchasing an additional 135,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PulteGroup by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

