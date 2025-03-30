Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy
In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:ES opened at $61.13 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eversource Energy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.