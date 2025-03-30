Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 102.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500,581 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,060,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 4.1 %

Entegris stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.72 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.