Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,292,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 760,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

