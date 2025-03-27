Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 6,060 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

