HC Wainwright Increases Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target to $7.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

