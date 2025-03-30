Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.34 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $42,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EQT by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

