Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $188.85 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

