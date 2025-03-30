Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.21 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $39,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,580,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,163.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,015.00 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,514.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,491.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

