Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

KJAN opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

