GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.