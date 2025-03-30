Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 135,151 Shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULJ – Free Report) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,151 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JULJ opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.11. Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF Dividend Announcement

About Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – July (JULJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULJ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

