Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up about 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 684,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 135,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

