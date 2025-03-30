2,936 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.01 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

