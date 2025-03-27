HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.64. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 6,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

