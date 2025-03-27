Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

