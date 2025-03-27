Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Imunon
Imunon Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.