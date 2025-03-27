Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Imunon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Imunon

Imunon Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.