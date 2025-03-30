Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,133 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $330.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

