1,379,345 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,379,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,191,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $15,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $222.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $223.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.79.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

