Cloud Storage Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 27th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of companies that provide data storage and management solutions via cloud computing systems, allowing users to store, access, and manage their data remotely instead of using local hardware. These companies often offer scalable, on-demand storage services that cater to both businesses and individuals, making them a key part of the broader move toward digital transformation and remote accessibility in IT infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 466,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,741. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. NetApp has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 74,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,498. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 38,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

