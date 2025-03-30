Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after buying an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $433.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

