Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $418,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $342.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.