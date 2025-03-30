New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,764 shares of company stock worth $1,476,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE TOL opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.49 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

