Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 281754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.
Cadre Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadre Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre
In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cadre Company Profile
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadre
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- About the Markup Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.