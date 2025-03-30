Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 281754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Cadre Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the third quarter worth about $499,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 344,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cadre by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

