KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 179211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

KDDI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

