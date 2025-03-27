Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.