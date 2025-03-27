Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 475,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,929,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 171,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock valued at $75,444,584. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

