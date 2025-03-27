Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.78 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 301 ($3.90). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 301.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 1,624,546 shares changing hands.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.63.

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

About Pantheon International

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

