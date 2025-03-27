H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.46 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 404 ($5.23). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.11), with a volume of 44,446 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on H&T Group from GBX 531 ($6.87) to GBX 559 ($7.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on H&T Group

H&T Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The company has a market cap of £170.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.66.

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. H&T Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Analysts anticipate that H&T Group plc will post 54.3859649 EPS for the current year.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

About H&T Group

(Get Free Report)

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.