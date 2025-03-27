Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Kris Licht Sells 3,799 Shares

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($66.65), for a total value of £196,674.23 ($253,217.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,184 ($66.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,211.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,917.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($51.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,418 ($69.76).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.50) EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 121.70 ($1.57) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.