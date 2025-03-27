Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Kris Licht Sells 3,799 Shares

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($66.65), for a total value of £196,674.23 ($253,217.75).
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,184 ($66.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,211.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,917.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($51.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,418 ($69.76).
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.50) EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
