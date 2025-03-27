Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Kris Licht Sells 3,799 Shares

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKTGet Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,177 ($66.65), for a total value of £196,674.23 ($253,217.75).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 5,184 ($66.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,211.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,917.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,034 ($51.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,418 ($69.76).

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 349.70 ($4.50) EPS for the quarter. Reckitt Benckiser Group had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Reckitt Benckiser Group plc will post 331.2110727 EPS for the current year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 121.70 ($1.57) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.