Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Insider Richard Glover Acquires 62,227 Shares

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Glover bought 62,227 shares of Crown Place VCT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £19,912.64 ($25,637.49).

Crown Place VCT Price Performance

Shares of Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.37) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 29.52. Crown Place VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.40). The company has a market capitalization of £88.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Crown Place VCT alerts:

Crown Place VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

