Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Price Performance

NYSE:CCM opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Concord Medical Services has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

About Concord Medical Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.