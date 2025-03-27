TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.70 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.11). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11), with a volume of 614,868 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £234.76 million and a PE ratio of -1,070.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.82.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

