Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.16. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 44,172 shares trading hands.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.