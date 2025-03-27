Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBX

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Unity Biotechnology worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.