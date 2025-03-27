HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of COLL opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $313,454.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,032.46. The trade was a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

