Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $992.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.