Financial Survey: Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) versus Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Toro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 1.85 $145.25 million $3.38 6.67 Toro $80.63 million 0.60 $140.64 million $1.06 2.39

Profitability

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58% Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30%

Volatility & Risk

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.48%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Toro.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Toro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.