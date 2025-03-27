UBS Group Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $164.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $183.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Lennar stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $152.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. Lennar has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $17,586,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

