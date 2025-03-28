B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RILYP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

