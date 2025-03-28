B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of RILYP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $20.49.
About B. Riley Financial
